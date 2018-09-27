Actress Sarah Hyland reveals she was sexually assaulted in high school
Actress Sarah Hyland has revealed she was sexually assaulted by a friend in high school but did not tell anyone as she thought no-one would believe her.
The star of the US television series Modern Family shared a statement on social media as Christine Blasey Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee, alleging she was sexually assaulted by US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
#WeBelieveChristine #MeToo #believewomen #IBelieveHer pic.twitter.com/T1Evor6GTD— Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) September 27, 2018
Hyland began her message by writing: “#whyididntreport” before adding: “He was a friend. It was New Year’s Eve my senior year of high school.
“Everyone was drunk. He broke in to the bathroom I was in. I hoped it was a dream but my ripped tights in the morning proved otherwise. I thought no one would believe me.
“I didn’t want to be called dramatic. After all I didn’t say no. Shock can do that to a person. #believewomen #metoo #ibelieveher.”
Hyland later expressed her support for Ford and other women who have accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct in a subsequent tweet.
I believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. I believe Deborah Ramirez. I believe Julie Swetnick. There is no path forward for Judge Brett Kavanaugh. #BelieveSurvivors #TIMESUP https://t.co/LxocT07liI— Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) September 27, 2018
Hyland wrote: “I believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. I believe Deborah Ramirez. I believe Julie Swetnick. There is no path forward for Judge Brett Kavanaugh. #BelieveSurvivors #TIMESUP.”
President Donald Trump has nominated Mr Kavanaugh – who denies accusations of sexual misconduct – for a vacancy on the Supreme Court, the body that has the final word on key issues like abortion and same-sex marriage.
