Actress Katie Holmes chooses Carlow countryside over Paris Fashion week

Hollywood actress Katie Holmes was spotted in Ireland this week after deciding to leave Paris Fashion week for the markets of Monkstown and the surroundings of Carlow.

The Dawson’s Creek star jetted into the country after attending the fashion event with her daughter Suri.

Katie Holmes at the Dior show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday

Holmes was seen with a friend at the Avoca food market in Monkstown on Tuesday afternoon before enjoying the sunny weather at Borris House in Co. Carlow.

The star recently denied rumours she’s split with actor boyfriend, Jamie Foxx.

Katie's representatives were quick to call the split rumours '100 per cent untrue.'

We can only imagine what the star got up to during her visit but we reckon she definitely had time for some pints and craic.