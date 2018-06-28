Actress Aoibhín Garrihy announces birth of baby girl

Back to TV Showbiz Home

Former Fair City star Aoibhín Garrihy has announced the birth of a baby girl with husband John Burke.

The 29-year-old posted on social media how the new baby girl is already “ daddy's little girl.”

Already Daddy’s little girl 💞 27.6.18 @johnjohnburke

A post shared by Aoibhín Garrihy (@aoibhingarrihy) on

Garrihy announced that she was expecting her first child late last year.

She wed her hotelier husband, John in the Armada Hotel, in Clare which he owns, in September 2016.

Pregnancy didn’t slow down the new mum as she still spent her time going hiking with husband John.

Being fit isn't something new to the actress, having made it to the finale of the first season of Dancing with the Stars.

Congrats to the new parents.
KEYWORDS: Aoibhin Garrihy, New Baby, Baby Girl, Pregnancy, Irish Celeb

 

By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Showbiz