Actress Aoibhín Garrihy announces birth of baby girl

Former Fair City star Aoibhín Garrihy has announced the birth of a baby girl with husband John Burke.

The 29-year-old posted on social media how the new baby girl is already “ daddy's little girl.”

Garrihy announced that she was expecting her first child late last year.

She wed her hotelier husband, John in the Armada Hotel, in Clare which he owns, in September 2016.

Pregnancy didn’t slow down the new mum as she still spent her time going hiking with husband John.

Being fit isn't something new to the actress, having made it to the finale of the first season of Dancing with the Stars.

Congrats to the new parents.