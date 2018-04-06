Actor Rory Cowan to remain on as 'Dame Polly' in Olympia panto this year
Rory Cowan has revealed on this afternoon’s Ray D’Arcy show that he will be returning to the Olympia Panto to play Dame Polly at the end of the year.
'It's only been decided today, I'm going to be in it and I can't wait', he said.
When you dance so hard you can’t breathe 😂🙈 So many laughs with this man we mean woman this year @1rorycowan 🙊🎭🎶 #PantoSeason #Panto #RoryCowan #Polly— Olympia Panto (@OlympiaPanto) January 23, 2018
📷: DOC pic.twitter.com/KToGNiujSw
Actor Rory Cowan was announced as comedian Al Porter’s replacement in the Olympia Theatre's Christmas panto in November of last year, after Mr Porter announced he will take “time away from the spotlight”, following allegations of inappropriate behaviour by the comedian.
At the time the announcement was made, Cowan, who played Rory Brown on Mrs Brown’s Boys, said: ‘I am very happy to be joining the cast of The Olympia Theatre panto. I am a huge panto fan and treading the hallowed boards of The Olympia is a privilege for me.’
Porter performed in the Olympia Christmas pantomime for more than a decade.
Listen to Rory Cowan’s entire interview here:
