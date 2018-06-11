Actor Jackson Odell has died aged 20

Jackson Odell has died at the age of 20.

A Los Angeles County Coroner's Office spokesperson confirmed E! News, that actor/singer-songwriter was found unresponsive at an LA residence on Friday.

The cause of his death is pending an autopsy and has not been confirmed.

Odell starred in the Americal ABC comedy series The Goldbergs from 2013 to 2015, along with securing appearances in several hits TV shows such as iCarly, Modern Family, and Arrested Development,

In a statement posted to his Twitter account, the Odell family said: "He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul. He had so much more to share. Our family will always carry that truth forward. Our wish is that the rest of the world who knew and loved him does as well."

They went on to say that the and now going to try and make sense of our immeasurable loss privately and will not be making any more statements.

The 20-year-old was along a talented singer/songwriter and uploaded covers to youtube.