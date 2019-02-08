Actor Albert Finney dead at 82

Albert Finney has died at the age of 82, a family spokesman has said.

The actor was best known for his roles in Erin Brockovich, Murder On The Orient Express and Annie.

A statement from his family said: “Albert Finney, aged 82, passed away peacefully after a short illness with those closest to him by his side. Albert Finney made his movie debut in 1960(Sean Dempsey/PA)

“The family request privacy at this sad time.”

The five-time Oscar nominee, who was born in Salford in 1936, made his movie debut with a small part in The Entertainer in 1960.

Director Tony Richardson then offered Finney the lead in kitchen-sink drama Saturday Night and Sunday Morning, and period romp Tom Jones, which made him a major star.

He most recently starred in the James Bond film Skyfall and the Bourne films.

