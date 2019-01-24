Accuser’s lawyer details Chris Brown allegations

The lawyer for a woman who filed a rape complaint in Paris against American singer Chris Brown and two other men has said she alleges she was raped four times during a drug-fuelled party.

Police questioned Brown and the others before releasing them from custody without charges on Tuesday.

A post late on Tuesday on Brown’s Instagram page strongly denied the accusations. It has since been removed from the site.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said the investigation has not been closed.

Lawyer Franck Serfati said the woman alleges she was forced to take cocaine and raped by the three men at a Paris hotel.

Raphael Chiche, Brown’s legal representative in France, tweeted on Wednesday he was preparing a defamation complaint that “#ChrisBrown will file against his accuser”.

