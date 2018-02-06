Above & Beyond score US success with new album

Above & Beyond’s Tony McGuinness has labelled the British EDM group’s US chart success worth the wait.

After 17 years of recording music and 14 touring in America, the trio scored a top 10 Billboard album with new release Common Ground over the weekend.

The album arrived at number three, making it the biggest US chart debut by a British electronic music act.

The record’s success is also a defining moment for independent music. It was released by the group’s own Anjunabeats label, an experience McGuinness, an ex Warner Music Group marketing director, described as a “learning curve”.

#CommonGround is number three on the @Billboard 200 album chart. Thank you all so, so much for the support.

If you're yet to give it a spin:https://t.co/bw8UnPYOqy pic.twitter.com/RyCAPimG2M — Above & Beyond (@aboveandbeyond) February 6, 2018

He told the Press Association: “There’s no revelations in the new music but it’s fantastic to have achieved this rating after 17 years as a band.

“From my experience, when bands’ beginnings are so bright they can be short and I love that we achieved this after touring in the US for 13 or 14 years.”

Common Ground, the band’s fourth dance music album and follow up to 2015’s Grammy-nominated We Are All We Need, saw the group continue to work with Faithless collaborator Zoe Johnston.

On the album, McGuinness said “fashion’s changing so of course the songs have a little”, but added it kept the “running spirit of Above & Beyond and the songs are pretty consistent in the new record”.

Although currently on a North American tour, Above & Beyond will return to the UK for their biggest headline show to date in May, with a summer gig at Creamfields Steel Yard in Finsbury Park.

McGuinness said: “We’re look forward to it. UK fans are amongst the most loyal in the world.

“Our fan base is very loyal. We have a very intimate relationship with them and them with us. They’re our family all over the world, the Anjuna family.”

The trio also produce weekly radio show Group Therapy and host a live concert each year at a location which is live streamed around the world.

Last year this saw them organise a three-day festival at Seattle’s Gorge amphitheatre.

McGuinness said: “It was extraordinary playing to 25,000 people from all over the world. It was very moving.”

He said: “We have not decided on the next location yet but like to have it in a different place each year.

“We decided to try to move the location so it’s easier for others to come. This year’s will not be in America.”