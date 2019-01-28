A Star Is Born, BlacKkKlansman and The Favourite snubbed at SAG Awards

As Black Panther inched closer to making Oscars history with a win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, it was a disappointing night for The Favourite and A Star Is Born, which were left empty-handed.

Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut, in which he stars as an alcoholic fading country star opposite Lady Gaga’s aspiring singer-songwriter, led the nominations with four nods but failed to collect any of them.

Cooper was nominated in the leading actor category but lost out to Rami Malek for Bohemian Rhapsody, while Gaga missed out on the leading actress prize in favour of Glenn Close for The Wife.

Glenn Close receives the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role! #sagawards 🎭 pic.twitter.com/DEKa8BsYf2 — TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 28, 2019

Sam Elliott, who was nominated in the supporting actor category, was usurped by Mahershala Ali for Green Book, while the cast lost out in the ensemble category to Black Panther.

The Favourite, which received nominations for leading actress Olivia Colman and supporting stars Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, failed to receive any prizes, as did BlacKkKlansman, which had also been in the running for three.

The Spike Lee movie was nominated for leading actor for John David Washington, supporting actor for Adam Driver and best ensemble, but lost in all categories.

.@ItsRamiMalek takes home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role! #sagawards 🎭 pic.twitter.com/qXrSTBZxTH — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 28, 2019

There were also significant snubs in the television categories, with The Handmaid’s Tale, Barry and The Kominsky Method failing to collect any prizes, despite receiving three nominations each.

