A reminder of what's in store for Live at the Marquee 2018

Cork's Live at the Marquee is back this summer and excitement is already building for the stellar line-up for the City's biggest musical event.

With three spectacular sell-out shows by Ed Sheeran in Pairc Uí Chaoimh, Cork is ready and rearing to go for the return of the Marquee to Leeside.

June

June 7: Kodaline with special guest Cork's own Stephanie Rainey

June 9: Tommy Tiernan

June 12: a-ha

June 14: Don McLean

June 15: Bell X1

June 16: Gavin James

June 17: CHIC featuring Nile Rodgers

June 19 & 20: Picture This

June 22 & 23: 2FM LIVE with Jenny Greene and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra

June 25 & 26: The Script

June 27: James Bay

June 29: Dara O’Briain

June 30: Christy Moore

July

July 1: Nathan Carter

July 2: Jack Johnson

July 4: Alanis Morissette

July 11: Kraftwerk 3-D

July 13 & 14: The Coronas