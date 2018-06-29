A musical surrounding true stories during the wake 9/11 is coming to Dublin

Tony Award-winning musical 'COME FROM AWAY' is coming to Dublin.

The new production tells the true story of 7,000 air passengers stranded in Newfoundland, Canada during the wake of 9/11.

As uneasiness turned into trust and music soared into the night, gratitude grew into friendships and their stories became a celebration of hope, humanity and unity.

The long-awaited UK premiere is set for February 18 but before it takes residence at The Phoenix Theatre, London it will briefly land on our shores for a 6-week run.

The Abbey Theatre will house the European debut of the show from December 6, 2018 to January 19, 2019.

Canada’s Ambassador to Ireland, Mr Kevin Vickers, said: “There are strong cultural ties between Canada and Ireland and I am delighted that Come From Away will have its European Premiere at the Abbey Theatre in Dublin later this year.

"I believe that Irish audiences will really identify with this story. I am particularly pleased that the premiere will happen at the national theatre, which will only deepen the special connection that Ireland and Canada share.”

The UK and Ireland cast for Come From Away will be announced in due course.