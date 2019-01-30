A lot of people are talking about the hair on one of two Luke Kelly statues unveiled today

Two individual statues of musician Luke Kelly, one on either side of Dublin city, were unveiled today to mark the 35th anniversary of his death.

One is on South King Street, donated by the late Gerry Hunt and sculpted by John Coll.

It features a life-size bronze, seated Luke Kelly singing and playing the banjo.

The other, a sculpture, is on Sheriff Street, where Kelly was born.

It was designed and created by the award-winning portrait artist Vera Klute.

The marble statue is over two metres high and features 4mm patinated copper.

Which, unsurprisingly, has found its way to be the talking point:

I fear for the copper hair on Vera Klute's lovely Luke Kelly sculpture. pic.twitter.com/RVVHW3Ahuu — OhDunnoWho (@OhDunnoWho) January 30, 2019

It is bang on, to be fair.