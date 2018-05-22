A film about the Maze Prison escape has been added to Netflix

A critically acclaimed film about the 1983 mass break-out from HMP Maze high-security prison in Northern Ireland is now available on Netflix.

Maze, which stars Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, Barry Ward, and Martin McCann, tells the true story of the escape of 38 IRA prisoners from the prison 35 years ago.

Here's the plot:

As Larry Marley, the chief architect of the escape, schemes his way towards pulling off this feat, he comes into contact with prison warder, Gordon Close.

Initially Larry and Gordon are confirmed enemies, born on opposite sides of Northern Ireland’s political divide, but when Larry realises that Gordon may be unwittingly useful for his escape plan, a slow seduction begins.

Larry intends to use and manipulate Gordon in order to get closer to his goal but what follows is a tense, and intriguing drama in which an unlikely relationship is forged between two enemies that will have far reaching consequences for both of them.

"The film isn’t just a prison escape film, it’s also a drama about men from opposite sides of the divide who have a shared understanding of conflicting internal ideologies," Vaughan-Lawlor told the Irish Examiner last year.

Especially whereby choices they make politically come into conflict with their domestic obligations and responsibilities. The love of their families. How they reconcile a political motivation with their roles as family men. That’s why I thought it was a really clever script.

The film was shot on location in the decommissioned Cork Prison in 2016.

Maze is directed by Stephen Burke and was nominated for four Iftas.