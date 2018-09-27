A familiar face is returning to the Late Late Show on Friday

Ryan Tubridy will be put under pressure this week when he comes face to face with the man who used to sit in his seat.

Broadcaster Pat Kenny will be stopping by to celebrate being inducted into the IMRO Radio Awards Hall of Fame.

Pat will be chatting to Ryan about a career spanning five decades including his 10 year run as host of the Late Late Show.

Gold medalists Paul and Gary O'Donovan will also be joining on the couch as well as Sanita Puspure, fresh from their victories at the World Rowing Championships.

They will be chatting about their wins and how they are positioned for a dominant display at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

Following a year of wildly unpredictable weather, Met Éireann's Joanna Donnelly will be in studio to talk about climate change and what we are in for in the coming winter.

Former Ireland prop Mike Ross will be speaking about losing his brother Andrew to suicide when he was 17.

Fan favourite Nathan Carter will sit down with Ryan to talk about his new autobiography and will be giving audiences a special performance of a Willie Nelson classic.

The Villagers are also stopping by to add to the musical entertainment.

The Late Late Show is live on RTÉ on Friday at 9.35pm.