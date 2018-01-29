9 celebs who wore white roses on the Grammys red carpet to support Time’s Up

With awards season now in full swing, last night saw the turn of the 60th annual Grammy Awards.

The Grammys tends to see more outlandish fashion than any other awards show, but last night’s red carpet seemed more subdued than normal. Many stars accessorised their outfits with a white rose, for a particularly sobering reason.

A white rose symbolizes respect, pays homage to new beginnings and expresses hope for the future. We like the sound of that. #TIMESUP at the #GRAMMYS pic.twitter.com/cNTZO5bYcK — TIME'S UP (@TIMESUPNOW) January 28, 2018

The rose was used as a symbol of solidarity with those who have suffered sexual abuse. It is the music industry’s version of the all-black outfits worn at the Golden Globes, and is in line with the Time’s Up movement born earlier this year in response to the wave of sexual misconduct allegations made in Hollywood.

Attendees were encouraged to wear a white rose in an open letter circulated by Voices in Entertainment, a group made up of 15 women in the industry including Meg Harkins, SVP of marketing at Roc Nation.

Music has the power to inspire. We are heartened by this grassroots outpouring for change and are looking forward to music’s biggest night to say loudly #TIMESUP. #WhyIWearAWhiteRose #Grammys @RecordingAcad pic.twitter.com/RUwVpn4rUy — Voices In Entertainment (@VoicesInEnt) January 28, 2018

The letter said: “We choose the white rose because historically it stands for hope, peace, sympathy and resistance.”

Here are just a handful of the stars who used the flower to speak out against sexual misconduct.

1. Janelle Monae

(Evan Agostini/AP)

While singer Janelle Monae’s white rose pin might have looked small on her lapel, her statement was certainly big. Monae called out the music industry’s own role in perpetuating and enabling sexual assault.

“We come in peace but we mean business. To those who would dare try to silence us, we offer two words: Time’s Up,” Monae said onstage. “It’s not just going on in Hollywood. It’s not just going on in Washington. It’s here in our industry, too.”

2. Camila Cabello

(Evan Agostini/AP)

Camila Cabello’s look took its inspiration from old Hollywood glamour. She wore a scarlet Vivienne Westwood gown, which she paired with a crystal clutch and a white rose.

Cabello changed to a white dress to join Kesha and others onstage for a performance of Praying, a song about fighting back after abuse.

3. Pink

(Evan Agostini/AP)

Pink walked the red carpet with her husband Carey Hart, her mother Judy and her daughter Willow. The whole family wore white roses pinned to their outfits.

Pink definitely had one of the more colourful outfits of the night, wearing a custom Armani pink, purple and blue feather dress.

4. Rita Ora

(Evan Agostini/AP)

Rita Ora’s white rose was particularly striking against her black dress.

Last week Ora spoke at a pre-Grammys party about why she would be wearing one. “The white rose for so many years has been such a peaceful symbol in so many different parts of the world, and for me solidarity’s so important now,” she said. “I thought that it was just a very graceful way of showing support to, I guess, everything that’s going on in Hollywood and I really do believe that the more visibility it gets, the more I think we can help.”

5. Lady Gaga

(Evan Agostini/AP)

Lady Gaga was another singer who dressed in black, which could very well be a spillover from the unofficial dress code of the Golden Globes. It certainly was a far cry from her look in 2010, when Gaga turned up in a sculptural dress inspired by the rings of Saturn, clutching a giant spiky star.

6. Kelly Clarkson

(Evan Agostini/AP)

Clarkson explained to Ryan Seacrest her reasons for wearing a rose. “It represents hope, and peace, and sympathy, and resistance,” she said. “And I thought those are very lovely things for every human to encompass and also share with others.”

7. Miley Cyrus

(Evan Agostini/AP)

While most stars pinned their rose to their outfit, Miley Cyrus was much more theatrical in her handling of it. She walked the red carpet clutching a rose, often putting it in her mouth, smelling it and really showing it off.

(Matt Sayles/AP)

Cyrus wore a Jean Paul Gaultier jumpsuit, and later changed into a red Zac Posen princess gown to perform with none other than Elton John – who placed a white rose on his piano.

8. Cardi B

(Evan Agostini/AP)

You could be forgiven for not immediately spotting Cardi B’s rose, as it was hard to see against her voluminous white gown.

The Bodak Yellow singer was nominated for two Grammy awards, and was walking the red carpet for the first time.

9. Khalid

(Evan Agostini/AP)

It wasn’t just the women who incorporated a symbolic white rose into their Grammys look.

Singer Khalid was nominated for best new artist, and wore a white rose on the lapel of his suit jacket. He said: “Standing for equality is the way to go. I love everybody.”