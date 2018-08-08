6 things we learned at Indiependence Festival 2018

As the 11,000 concert-goers slowly recover from the Mitchelstown madness that was Indiependence 2018, we look back at things we’ve learned from the 13th annual festival.

1. The sun makes all the difference

The Irish summer has been positively cruel to Indiependence in recent years so when the good weather stretched out to include the Bank Holiday, the festival was able to shine at its brightest.

2. Cheesy Bread is life

Indiependence has proved itself as a foodie-stall haven time and time again, but let’s face it, it’s all about that Cheesy Bread.

And what’s not to like.

Cheese? Yes.

Bread? Yes.

3. Irish bands stole the show

Do we

Need to

INCREDIBLE! Last night @Indie_pendence you danced your socks off.

Today we're @BeatYard mainstage at 6.30pm for some of this 🍻 pic.twitter.com/oDx6FfBq1r — King Kong Company (@KingKongComp) August 5, 2018

Explain?

The Blizzards and Walking on Cars kicked the festival off with a bang on Friday, trad fusion band, Moxie lifted the roof of the Beer Hall both Saturday and Sunday night while Galaxie closed the festival in style.

4. Having no plans in the best plan

With the introduction of the new Urban Village area and the Sing Song stage (which comes highly recommended), the ability to stumble across an act that you would have never intentionally popped on your festival to-do list increases.

Indiependence 2018 was full to the brim of spoken word, comedy and acts a little out of the ordinary.

5. 80s V 90s are unmissable

Indie’s not Indie without ending the night in the Beer Hall with this dynamic duo.

6. Book the Tuesday as holidays too