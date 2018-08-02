6 acts you don't want to miss at this year's Indiependence Festival

With only days to go, this year’s Indiependence Festival is shaping up as its biggest to date.

The three-day event opens its gates at Deer Farm, Mitchelstown, Co Cork this Friday and judging by their social media accounts, festival organisers are ready and waiting.

All you need to do now is get into that group chat and plan your itinerary.

Good news - we're here to help.

Apart from headliners, Primal Scream, Jake Bugg, Walking On Cars, La Galaxie and Kate Nash, here’s who you don't want to miss:

1. Ryan McMullen

The 26-year-old singer from the seaside town of Portaferry, Co Down supported Ed Sheeran on his 2017 tour and has been hailed locally as a ‘one to watch’ for the last number of years.

His lyrics are guaranteed to melt your heart while his vocals will send shivers down your spine.

We personally love his version of the famous, Streets of New York.

Catch him on Saturday on the Heineken Main Stage from 17:00 - 17:30

2. King Kong Company

We’ll let the video do the talking.

3. Andrew Stanley

Meanwhile, in the comedy tent, the hilarious Andrew Stanley will take to the stage at 4 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Andrew Stanley is best known for his appearances as host of hit RTÉ 2 TV show I Dare Ya and has also featured on Neil Delameres Just For Laughs, RTÉ's The Cafe, Podge and Rodge, Liffey Laughs and Tubridy Tonight.

Ah, you know him, you know, your man from the telly.

4. Mango x Mathman

The festival’s new Urban Village Stage showcases the cutting edge of Irish hip-hop visit INDIE and one to note is Mango x Mathman.

New Urban Village Stage! #INDIE18 A post shared by INDIEPENDENCE (@indiependence_festival) on Apr 10, 2018 at 6:03am PDT

Having just starred in their first feature film, the stunning 'Dublin Oldschool', the pair will bring the beats to the stage on Sunday.

5. Aine Cahill

You might remember Aíne Cahill from her Glastonbury TV appearance in 2016.

The edgy singer performed her own song, Black Dahlia with her talented friend Louise Johnston accompanying her on keyboards.

Since then, she’s made quite the impression on the Irish music industry, some even dubbing her as the Irish Adele.

Catch her Sunday on the Heineken Main Stage from 17:50 - 18:20

6. 1000 BEASTS

Producer, multi-instrumentalist and Cork native, Cian Sweeney is regarded as one of the brightest prospects in Irish pop.

As a songwriter, producer and musician Sweeney isn’t a fan of his own voice, so instead he works with guest-vocalists, including Irish Eurovision contestant Ryan O’Shaughnessy and Grogan, a singer from Dublin.

He describes his sound as pop but here’s a little taster of what you can expect.

Catch Cian on Sunday at the IMRO Big Top Stage

Not to mention, Ham Sandwich, The Blizzards, Wild Youth, Hudson Taylor and many more …