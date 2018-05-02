50 Cent announces Irish gig

50 Cent has announced he's bringing Get Rich or Die Tryin', 15th-anniversary tour to Ireland.

The rapper will play 3Arena in Dublin on September 22.

"Europe get your tickets now," he posted on Twitter along with the dates of his Brussels, Rotterdam, Copenhagen. Birmingham, London, and Manchester shows.

By Anna O'Donoghue

