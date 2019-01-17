5 Seconds Of Summer stars Michael Clifford proposes to his girlfriend

5 Seconds Of Summer star Michael Clifford is engaged after proposing to his girlfriend.

The Australian pop star tweeted three pictures of him and fiancee Crystal Leigh, including the moment he got down on one knee while on holiday in Bali, Indonesia.

In the other two images the couple, who have been together for three years, are seen embracing while showing off her diamond ring.

Clifford, 23, captioned the post: “I was lucky enough to ask the love of my life to marry me in the place it all began for us. in the last 3 years she has helped evolve and shape who I am in ways I could never have imagined. I couldn’t ask for anyone better to spend the rest of my life with. I love loving you.”

According to US Weekly, Clifford and Leigh were on holiday at a resort in Bali, where they shared their first kiss.

The 1975’s Medicine played in the background when Clifford proposed on Friday January 11, the publication said.

Clifford is the lead guitarist for 5 Seconds Of Summer, whose hits include She Looks So Perfect, Youngblood, and Want You Back.

In 2015 he burned his face following an incident involving pyrotechnics during a 5 Seconds Of Summer concert at London’s Wembley Stadium.

- Press Association