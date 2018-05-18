33 new acts announced for Longitude 2018
Longitude festival has quickly become the stand out summer festival of the year, boasting past artists such as The Weekend, Stormzy and Lendrick Lamar.
And this year is no different, with Solange and Travis Scott announced as headliners.
Today, the festival went and added a staggering 33 new acts to it's lineup - along with releasing the day-by-day lineup.
The festival, now in its sixth year, takes place in Marlay Park from July 13 -16.
Take a look at the lineup here:
Friday 13th July:
J. Cole
Migos
Post Malone
Khalid
Joey Badass
6LACK
ALMA
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
Princess Nokia
Bas
Jafaris
DAY_S
LAOISE
Flynn
JyellowL
Stevie G
Krystal Klear
EVE
Cailin
Sarah Mooney
Saturday 14th July:
Travis Scott
Diplo
Tyer, The Creator
Giggs
Sigrid
Lil Pump
Rejjie Snow
Playboi Carti
Big Shaq
Mabel
Kojaque
SOULÉ
Jesse James Solomon
Mango X Mathman
Sequence
Erica Cody
DJ Deece
Boots & Kats
Jack Thompson
Long Island Sound
Staxx Lyrical
Sunday 15th July:
Solange
SZA
Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
Sampha
J Hus
The Internet
Kali Uchis
Ibeyi
Jacob Banks
IAMDDB
Belly
Naaz
Durand Jones & The Indications
Le Boom
Lilla Vargen
Sorcha Richardson
Solardo
Ghostboy
Kettama
Ciara Brady
Justyna Koss
