33 new acts announced for Longitude 2018

Longitude festival has quickly become the stand out summer festival of the year, boasting past artists such as The Weekend, Stormzy and Lendrick Lamar.

And this year is no different, with Solange and Travis Scott announced as headliners.

Today, the festival went and added a staggering 33 new acts to it's lineup - along with releasing the day-by-day lineup.

The festival, now in its sixth year, takes place in Marlay Park from July 13 -16.

Take a look at the lineup here:

Here it is folks! More acts added + the day-by-day ☀️ 💕 🔥



➤➤ Limited tickets available for Sunday at https://t.co/deY3ebCeRz#Longitude2018 pic.twitter.com/YYfhRDonhN — Longitude Festival (@longitudefest) May 18, 2018

Friday 13th July:

J. Cole

Migos

Post Malone

Khalid

Joey Badass

6LACK

ALMA

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Princess Nokia

Bas

Jafaris

DAY_S

LAOISE

Flynn

JyellowL

Stevie G

Krystal Klear

EVE

Cailin

Sarah Mooney

Saturday 14th July:

Travis Scott

Diplo

Tyer, The Creator

Giggs

Sigrid

Lil Pump

Rejjie Snow

Playboi Carti

Big Shaq

Mabel

Kojaque

SOULÉ

Jesse James Solomon

Mango X Mathman

Sequence

Erica Cody

DJ Deece

Boots & Kats

Jack Thompson

Long Island Sound

Staxx Lyrical

Sunday 15th July:

Solange

SZA

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

Sampha

J Hus

The Internet

Kali Uchis

Ibeyi

Jacob Banks

IAMDDB

Belly

Naaz

Durand Jones & The Indications

Le Boom

Lilla Vargen

Sorcha Richardson

Solardo

Ghostboy

Kettama

Ciara Brady

Justyna Koss