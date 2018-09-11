‘23-year-old gay farmer from the heart of Ireland’ to enter the Big Brother House

A 23-year-old gay farmer will enter the Big Brother house this Friday.

Host Emma Willis gave viewers a brief introduction to the housemates who will enter the civilian version of the hit reality TV show.

Although the new housemates’ identities weren’t fully revealed, viewers heard a small snippet of each housemate describing themselves.

In the clip, the new contestant says “I deserve a place in the Big Brother house because you have not had a 23-year-old gay farmer from the heart of Ireland.

Last night saw former Corrie star Ryan Thomas being crowned the winner of Celebrity Big Brother.

By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

