2018 Longitude line-up announced

Longitude returns to Marlay Park this summer from Friday July 13 to Sunday July 15.

The first round of acts are as follows.

J. Cole will headline the Friday night of Longitude. The hip-hop performer and producer will be joined by Grammy-nominated rap trio Migos and Post Malone.

On Saturday 14, Travis Scott leads the line up (also known as the father of Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi).

Travis has set the stage for 2018 with his third full-length album, Astroworld which promises “the best music of my career.” Diplo returns to Longitude and Tyler, The Creator will perform on Saturday night.

Solange will hit the main stage as the Sunday night headliner (also known as Beyoncé’s little sister).

Solange’s latest album ‘A Seat At The Table’ earned her first ever Grammy win and topped the Billboard album charts. Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Sampha complete the Sunday billing.

Joining J. Cole, Travis Scott, Solange, Migos, Diplo, Post Malone, Tyler, The Creator, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Sampha are breakout star Khalid, Billboard chart record breaker Cardi B, London rapper Giggs, grime artist J Hus, festival favourite Joey Bada$$ returns to Longitude, LA band The Internet, rapper Lil Pump, blackbear joins the bill following his sell out Academy date , Atlanta’s 6BLACK, French duo Ibeyi, UK soul singer Jacob Banks is coming back to Ireland following his sold out Sugar Club show, Colombian-American singer Kali Uchis, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, New Yorker Princess Nokia, radio star Mabel, rapper and comedian Big Shaq, Belly, Naaz, & Bas.

Weekend tickets €189.50 / Two Day Tickets: €129.50 / Day tickets €69.50

Tickets On Sale 9 am Friday 16 February.

Tickets available from Ticketmaster outlets nationwide and online at www.ticketmaster.ie