13 Reason's Why season 2 trailer has landed

Just when we thought it was all over, we realise it was only the beginning.

The much anticipated 13 Reason's Why season two trailer has landed ahead of its release on Netflix on May 18.

And just when we thought the worst had already happened, we enter season two with the realisation that it is only the beginning.

The second season will revolve around the aftermath of Hannah's death.

As Liberty High prepares to face a lawsuit from Hannah’s parents, there seems to be a struggle to bring her rapist to justice.

The trailer suggests that there is more to the story than we know, one that involves a series of photographs of the students of Liberty High who knew Hannah.

Netflix has added a content warning with cast members Dylan Minnette, Katherine Langford, Justin Prentice and Alisha Boe that will air before each episode following criticism of season one's narrative and that the show managed to break many of the accepted rules for portraying suicide on screen.

Pieta House: 1800 247 247

Samaritans: 116 123

Console: 1800 247 247

