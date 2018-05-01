13 Reasons Why season 2 teaser and release date revealed

Netflix have announced that the second season of its popular series 13 Reasons Why is set for release on May 18.

The Netflix original was first released in March 2017 to critical acclaim for its plot and performances.

The first season centred on a girl, Hannah, who takes her own life and leaves behind 13 tapes explaining her reasons why.

Netflix released a teaser for season two, which states 'the truth is deepening' and that 'the tapes were just the beginning'.

The show, which is based on the novel of the same name by Jay Asher, was not without controversy due to its depiction of suicide and self-harm.

It was announced in March that the drama would be adding a new video warning before the first episode of each season.

The video shows cast members cautioning viewers about the tough topics in the programme and telling viewers how to get support if they need it.

In the video, Justin Prentice - who plays Bryce - says: "13 Reasons Why is a fictional series that tackles tough, real-world issues, taking a look at sexual assault, substance abuse, suicide and more."

Alisha Boe, who plays Jessica, adds: "But if you are struggling with these issues yourself, this series may not be right for you. Or you may want to watch it with a trusted adult."

The video is being introduced after the results of a research study commissioned by Netflix to look at “whether and how the series opened dialogue between teens and parents”.

Netflix’s vice president of original series, Brian Wright, said on the company’s blog that while research indicated the majority of parents felt the show brought up important topics, they wanted more resources.

Changes to be implemented include the custom introduction with the cast and additional resources on 13ReasonsWhy.Info, including a viewing guide. There will also be a season two after show.

Additional reporting by PA