Zero tolerance approach only way to clean up Dublin's north inner city - Former TD

A former minister claims a zero tolerance approach may be the only way to clean up Dublin's north inner city.

Last year a report commissioned by the Government recommended a range of measures to address gangland violence and the prevalence of drugs.

Millions are being spent on community projects in Summerhill, Ballybough and the Sheriff Street area.

But former Fianna Fail politician Conor Lenihan says we need a tougher approach, like in London and New York.

He said: "If there is somebody who is either alcoholic, lying there on the street, causing a disturbance they are moved on, the police move in very quickly.

"We in Ireland seem to leave these people there, we don't seem to take a hand in having them placed somewhere."

Conor Lenihan.

- Digital Desk