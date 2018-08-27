Zappone to Pope Francis: I hope the Church will make reparation for its part in Tuam

Minister Katherine Zappone has shared what she said to Pope Francis when she met him outside Áras an Uachtaran on Saturday.

Pope Francis shaking hands with Katherine Zappone at Áras an Uachtarain. Pic: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Minster Zappone spoke to the Pope in Italian as she only had a brief moment with him and wanted to get her message across to him as clearly as possible.

Speaking to Miriam O'Callaghan this morning, Minister Zappone recited what she had said to Pope Francis:

I am responsible for the Tuam Mother and Baby home, children's remains were found in sewage system there. I hope the Church will make reparation for its part in this shameful chapter. It is important and I will write to you in detail.

According to Ms Zappone, the Pope recognised Tuam the moment she said and he responded to her in English.

"He leaned towards me and looked directly into my eyes and said, thank you for saying that," said Ms Zappone.

She said that the Pope mentioning their exchange when he spoke at Dublin Castle showed that he had the capability to not only listen, but to hear.

"I was blown away quite frankly that he would refer to it, that it impacted him and then yesterday I spoke to President Higgins who said...at one stage the Pope said to him that he was most grateful for the direct way in which I communicated to him and that it gave him a greater understanding of the anger and the hurt and the sorrow those people suffered."

The Minister said that she has passed on a two-page letter that will be released later this morning.

In it, she gives the history of Tuam and asks that the Church contribute considerably to the cost of whatever option is decided by the Government, which has not been decided yet, and that that should be done willingly, unconditionally and quickly and that nothing less would demonstrate remorse.

You can listen to the full interview with Katherine Zappone below:

Digital Desk