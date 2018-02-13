Zappone announces forum for families and survivors of Mother and Baby Homes

The Minister for Children has announced a new forum to allow families and survivors have a say in the Mother and Baby Homes' investigation.

Katherine Zappone has been addressing the Dáil tonight and explaining the delay in the Commission of investigation's final report, which is now due in February next year.

The Minister says she will be advertising for members of the public to participate in a collaborative project, to help cover issues of concern for former residents.

"The selection panel will include representation from the areas of human rights, former residents, advocate groups and academics with experience in this field," said Minister Zappone.

"I've made contact with these organisations and individuals and I am awaiting confirmation of their agreement to participate.

"I hope to announce the members of the panel shortly and for them to have held its first meeting by the end of February."

