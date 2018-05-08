Youth Council call for overhaul of '19th-century' voter registration system

The voter registration system in Ireland needs to be upgraded, according to the National Youth Council of Ireland.

The deadline to register for the upcoming abortion referendum passed at 5pm this evening.

People had to download and fill out a form, get it stamped by a Garda and then send it to their local authority.

James Doorley from the National Youth Council of Ireland says it's too complicated.

"It really is a 19th-century system where you have to get forms and fill them in. We create barriers for young people," said Mr Doorley.

"We need to have an automatic system where people can do it online.

"Obviously you need verification and obviously you need to make sure there's no fraud, but I really do feel that this current system does make it hard for young people."

- Digital desk