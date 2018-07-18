Youth charged over fatal stabbing of mother's partner in west Dublin returned for trial

By Tom Tuite

A 20-year-old Dublin man charged with the murder of his mother’s partner who died following a stabbing has been returned for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

Bryan Cassidy, 52, originally from Finglas, was found in the front garden of a house at Buirg An Ri Walk in Balgaddy, near Ronanstown, Dublin on the night of February 7 last.

Shop assistant Adam Nolan, who also had an address at Buirg An Ri Walk, was later charged with the murder and had been remanded in custody in February.

He appeared before Judge Victor Blake at Cloverhill District Court today and was served with a book of evidence by Garda Sergeant Declan O’Sullivan.

Judge Blake acceded to the Director of Public Prosecution’s request to make an order sending him forward for trial to the current sitting of the Central Criminal Court.

The judge granted defence solicitor Padraig O’Donovan’s request for legal aid including senior counsel representation to be granted to Mr Nolan, who has not yet indicated how he will plead.

He was told he must notify the State within 14 days if he intended to use an alibi in his defence.

He will face his next hearing at the Central Criminal Court before the end of the month.

Earlier, Garda Sergeant O’Sullivan had said Mr Nolan made no reply when he was charged.

Bail in murder cases can only be granted by the High Court.

At a previous hearing on February 9, the district court agreed to a request from the defendant ’s solicitor to ask the prison authorities for Mr Nolan to have both psychological and psychiatric assessments while in custody.