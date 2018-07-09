Youngest of three brothers on trial with father acquitted of murder charge

By Eoin Reynolds

The youngest of three brothers on trial with their father accused of murder has been acquitted by direction of the judge.

Following the decision 18-year-old Ryan Bradley walked free from court after six weeks on trial accused of taking part in the murder of a gunman who fired two shots at his home in the early hours of the morning.

Ryan Bradley

Paul Bradley (54) and his sons Jason (20), and Dean (24) of Liscarne Gardens, Dublin 22, remain on trial having pleaded not guilty to the murder of Neil Reilly (36) at Esker Glebe in Lucan, Dublin on January 18, 2017.

Justice Paul Coffey this morning told the jury of six women and five men that they are no longer concerned with the trial of Ryan Bradley.

He told them that when they receive the issue paper he will ask them to enter a verdict of "not guilty by direction of the trial judge" in relation to Ryan.

Mr Justice Coffey has begun his charge to the jury in relation to the trials of the remaining three men.