Young woman settles case over fall in Dublin club

By Ann O'Loughlin

A 23-year-old woman who claimed she fractured her finger when she was grabbed by a security person and thrown out of a Dublin bar after her friend asked to use the toilets has settled her High Court action.

Opening the case Sophie Beardmore’s counsel, Michael Byrne SC said there was “an unbelievable overreaction” when there was a “jostle’ with a security man at Dicey's Garden Bar over access to the toilets and Ms Beardmore was grabbed by the arm and thrown out on to the street.

The business student, he said, suffered a nasty fracture and the index finger on her left hand was in a splint for weeks. He said she was left hampered afterwards while doing some tasks such as writing and washing her hair.

Sophie Beardmore, Redford Park, Greystones, Co Wicklow had sued Senture Security Ltd, Citywest, Dublin which the court heard has since gone in to liquidation and Triglen Holdings Ltd trading as Dicey's Garden Bar, Harcourt Street, Dublin claiming she was unlawfully assaulted.

It was claimed there was an alleged failure to take any or any reasonable care to see Ms Beardmore was safe while lawfully a visitor and patron on the premises and an alleged failure to provide properly qualified or trained security personnel at the bar. She also claimed there was an alleged failure to intervene in any or a timely manner.

Triglen Holdings had denied the claims and its counsel Jeremy Maher SC told the court it was their case a security company was properly retained and if Ms Beardmore had been assaulted, it was not by any staff of Triglen or Dicey's.

After the a round of talks following the opening of the case, Mr Byrne for Ms Beardmore informed Mr Justice Anthony Barr the case had been settled.

Opening the case earlier Michael Byrne SC told the court the business student had gone to Dicey’s bar with a friend on May 19, 2015. They paid in and had a pint of cider each and shared another pint. Ms Beardmore’s friend later needed to go to the toilet but they were not allowed use the toilet in the smoking area and went to another. Counsel said they went to the other toilet but were told to go back to the one in the smoking area.

Counsel said at this stage Ms Beardmore’s friend really needed to use the bathroom and they saw people collecting their coats and others going to the toilets. They asked again could they use the toilet. Counsel said there was a jostle with a security man and very quickly security descended on the two women.

Ms Beardmore's hand, Counsel said was grabbed by a security person and her friend was also dragged.

He said Ms Beardmore was thrown out on to the street and her friend was thrown out a short time later.

Counsel said there was CCTV of the incident.