Young woman seriously injured after crash involving schoolbus

A woman is in a serious condition in hospital today after a road accident involving a schoolbus in Co Wexford.

The crash happened at around 11am this morning on the N80 near Bunclody, Co Wexford.

A school bus, which was carrying around 20 children, and two cars were involved in the collision.

None of the children were injured.

The driver of one of the cars, a woman aged in her 20s, was rushed to hospital.

According to AA Roadwatch, the local Council expects the N80 to be closed until at least 7pm today between Bunclody and the turn-off for Clohamon. Local diversions are in place.

- Digital desk