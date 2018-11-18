Young woman seriously hurt in fall from Dublin hotel window; one woman arrested

A 21-year-old woman has been badly injured after a fall from a window at a Dublin hotel.

The incident occurred at the Clarence Hotel in Dublin's Temple Bar last Monday. The hotel is owned by U2's Bono and The Edge.

The woman is being treated for serious injuries at St James's Hospital.

A second woman in her 20s was arrested at the scene.

Gardaí say a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.