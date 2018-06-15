Young people six times more likely to be discriminated against when accessing housing

Young people are six times more likely to be discriminated against when accessing housing.

A new report also shows people with disabilities are more likely to live in poorer conditions while those from the Traveller community are the most at risk of being homeless.

The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission and the ESRI study also shows single mothers experience higher levels of discrimination when trying to find a home.

Emily Logan.

Chief Commissioner of the Commission Emily Logan says it is not just about bricks and mortar.

She said: "We want local authorities to look through the lens of human rights and what housing means in that context.

It is not simply about bricks and mortar it is about raising your family, family relationships, well being, self esteem, feeling respected and being treated with dignity as a human being.

"They are all of the things we are trying to promote today."

- Digital Desk