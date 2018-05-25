Young people leaving state residential care need more help, says support group

There is a warning that young people who come through state residential care are far more at risk of becoming homeless than those in secure foster placements.

The Irish Aftercare Network, which supports young people who leave care, is holding its annual conference in Athlone today.

They say more training, education and employment prospects are needed to help people leaving state care.

"What we're seeing at the moment is a huge uncertainty for a lot of our most vulnerable young people where they are coming through residential care and aftercare and are totally unaware of where they will move on from after care," said Ciaran Kenny, Chairperson of the Irish Aftercare Network.

"I think the knock-on effect of that is very much an effect on the young people's mental health, engagement in structured programmes, employment but certainly the housing crisis at the moment is hugely hindering young people's chances of progressing positively from state care."