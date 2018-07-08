Young motorcyclist dies in Banbridge road accident

A motorcyclist aged in his 20s has died in a road collision in Co Down.

The man was driving a Yamaha motorcycle that is believed to left the Castlewellan Road in Banbridge shortly before 10am this morning.

The PSNI say the road was closed for a time, but has since reopened.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, who may have dashcam footage or who was travelling on the Castlewellan Road and saw a motorcycle prior to the collision, to contact police officers in Lurgan.

Library pic.

- PA