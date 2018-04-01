Young man killed in Co Clare crash; Gardaí appealing for witnesses

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a young man was killed in a crash in Co Clare this morning.

The 18-year-old man died when the car he was travelling in struck a wall at Woodstock, Ennis.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at around 4.20am.

A 19-year-old youth and a 21-year-old man were also travelling in the car at the time.

They have been taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries.

- Digital Desk