Young man killed in Co Clare crash; Gardaí appealing for witnesses
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a young man was killed in a crash in Co Clare this morning.
The 18-year-old man died when the car he was travelling in struck a wall at Woodstock, Ennis.
He was pronounced dead at the scene at around 4.20am.
A 19-year-old youth and a 21-year-old man were also travelling in the car at the time.
They have been taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries.
- Digital Desk
