Young girls need role models to remain interested in STEM subjects, research show

New research shows young girls need role models to remain interested in subjects like science and technology.

A Microsoft survey shows 46% of girls reported an interest in STEM subjects when inspired by a female peer, compared with 38% who didn’t have a role model.

Amanda Jolliffe from Microsoft Ireland says we need to inspire young girls to be interested in technology.

She said: "It obviously can start in the home with parents not being afraid to encourage their young daughters to take part in technology and engineering and subject likes that that were previously seen as only male subjects.

"Also for teachers to teach in such an inspirational way that they show the options to students."