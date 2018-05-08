Young father of four died after being hit in head by falling fuse box, inquest hears

By Louise Roseingrave

A young father of four suffered catastrophic head injuries after he was struck by a falling fuse box.

Alan Mulhall, a father of two sets of twins from Stradbally in Co Laois, died following the workplace incident.

The 34 year old electrician was working at St Patrick’s Hospital in Dublin when a large fuse box fell and struck his head at 7.50am on November 23 2017.

The late Alan Mulhall. Picture: Facebook

The man’s wife Vikki Mulhall wept as she stepped into the witness box to give identification evidence at the opening of an inquest into his death.

She formally identified her husband’s body to Garda Laura Jane Mahony at St James’s Hospital on the day of his death.

Dublin Coroner's Court heard that a post-mortem examination was carried out by Dr Francesca Brett and the cause of death was given as a cerebral contusional injury.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) and Gardai are conducting examinations into the death, the inquest heard. The main investigation is being conducted by the HSA and while inquiries are progressing, the full report is not yet ready.

Mr Mulhall’s parents attended the inquest alongside with their late son’s wife.

Mr Mulhall was a father to two sets of twins, three boys and one girl. He was originally from Emo, Co Laois but was living Stradbally, where he played soccer with Stradbally Town and football with Stradbally GAA Club.

At the inquest Gardai requested a six month adjournment to allow time for investigations to be completed. Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane adjourned the case for further mention on September 20 2018.