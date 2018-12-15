'You will be treated with the utmost compassion and care' - Appeal to mother of baby found on beach

Update: Gardaí have held a press conference appealing for the mother of a baby found dead on a beach in Dublin to contact them.

A local volunteer cleaning the area found the infant on Balbriggan strand north of Dublin at around 10am this morning.

A Garda spokesman said: "We are concerned for her safety and health given what she has gone through."

The baby's body was removed from the scene.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out in the coming days and the force would not speculate on the cause of death until that was complete.

In a press conference at Balbriggan Garda Station, Sergeant Fiona Savidge assured the baby's mother that she would be treated with "the utmost compassion" if she contacted them.

Sergeant Savidge said: "The reason we are here is that an incident occurred this morning where a member of the public found the body of a newborn baby at Bell's Beach in Balbriggan.

"I want to get in touch with the mother of this baby, I am reaching out to you, I know you need medical attention.

"You need to go to your doctor, possibly a 24-hour doctor on call. If you could also go to an accident and emergency, 24-hour care is available there.

"We are here at Balbriggan Garda Station at 01-666 4500, at any Garda station or Tusla can be contacted 24 hours a day on 0818 776 315.

"I can assure you, you will be treated with the utmost compassion and care and 100% confidentiality."

"I know you are a daughter, I know you are possibly a sister, a cousin, you may have a husband, a boyfriend, you may have just confided in a friend.

"So to anybody out there that the mother of this baby has got in touch with, I am appealing to you to make contact with us here."

Earlier: Gardaí investigating after body of baby found on beach in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating after the body of what is believed to be a newborn baby was found on a beach at Balbriggan, Co Dublin.

The discovery was made at the North Dublin beach shortly before 10am this morning.

Gardaí say that the sex of the baby is unknown at this point.

The scene is currently sealed off and a technical examination of the area has begun.

Gardaí have raised concerns about the wellbeing of the child's mother and are asking her to come forward.

They are also appealing to anyone else with information to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 8020510.

The main railway line between Dublin and Belfast runs along the inside of the beach.

Fianna Fáil Senator, Lorraine Clifford-Lee, said: "I'm distraught to learn of the discovery of the body of a baby on Balbriggan Beach today.

"I'd appeal for the mother to come forward for medical treatment. You'll be treated with compassion."