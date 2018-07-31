You have taken a massive part of my life: Wife of murdered man tells court

A Dublin man has been jailed for life for the murder of dissident republican Peter Butterly who was shot dead outside a pub in Meath in March 2013.

The shooter, Dean Evans from Grange Park Rise in Raheny, was extradited back to Ireland from Spain and pleaded guilty earlier this month.

Through her victim impact statement, Mr Butterly’s wife told him he had taken away a massive part of her that day.

Peter Butterly.

- Digital Desk