"You are a bollocks.. you are a f**king bollocks" - John Waters lashes out at Eamon Dunphy

Broadcaster Eamon Dunphy was on the receiving end of an extraordinary foul-mouthed tirade from journalist John Waters during a podcast interview.

Mr Dunphy was interviewing Mr Waters for his 'The Stand' podcast on next week's referendum on the Eighth Amendment, when Mr Waters became annoyed at the line of questioning.

John Waters

“We have 40 minutes to do an interview about this, so can we talk about the issue or else I am going home. I am fed up with this.” Mr Waters then walked out of the interview.

“Ah, don't go,” pleaded Mr Dunphy.

“You told me this would be a fair interview, this was not a fair interview. You are a bollocks.. you are a fucking bollocks,” Mr Waters said. “You can fuck off.”

Eamon Dunphy

Mr Dunphy tried to calm Mr Waters down by saying it is a fair interview. “I am a no voter,” he said.

Mr Waters was having none of it and cursed Mr Dunphy again saying: “You told me yesterday you wanted to support, you wanted to talk. Talk to Una Mulally, fuck off,” he said as he exited the studio.

Irish Times Journalist Una Mullally appeared in a second podcast posted by The Stand today, speaking for the 'Yes' side of the campaign.

Listen to the full interview here: