'Ye're feckers!': Heroic pensioner hailed for fighting off armed raiders at Cork bookies

The manager of a bookies in Cork which was raided by three armed men on Saturday has described the heroics of a pensioner who fought off them off.

Manager of Bar One Racing in Glanmire, Tim Murphy, said 83-year-old Denis O'Connor was a "total hero" for fighting off the men.

Speaking on the Neil Prendeville Show on Cork’s RedFM 104 - 106, Tim described the men making demands while swinging hammers and brandishing what looked like a gun which can be seen in dramatic CCTV footage from the night.

"I worked in the bookies for a long time and I've been expecting it to happen for some time but when it happened it was a shock," Tim said.

"They wanted the safe money, they were shouting, 'we want the safe, we want the safe!'".

"The gun wasn't pointed at me at any stage but it looks quite real in the footage," Tim said.

One fella jumped on the counter, it was quite intimidating. The noise was incredible, they were roaring and bashed the hammers a few time, it was a shock.

Tim then went on to describe the quick-thinking of octogenarian Denis as he took on the raiders.

"I remember Denis just shouting, 'ye're cowards, ye're total cowards'.

"Denis is a total hero and when I saw him taking one of them on he inspired me.

"I was just being threatened by the two fellas with the hammers, Denis tackled one of them and I said I have to tackle this fella now.

"I tried to grab the hammer but it was a total blur at the time

"Once they were taken on at all they totally backed down.

[Denis] actually tripped [one of the men] first and then booted him up the arse, it was fantastic!

Denis is described as a "lovely man" by Tim, and the pair know each other well.

Despite his age, Denis is also said to be very fit and frequents the local leisure center daily.

"I know him so well, he was just coming to my aid; he wasn't looking after the bookies he was looking after me.

"I could never thank him enough."

The men then made their get-away in a waiting black car and sped off.

"It all happened in less than a minute, it was mental," Tim said.

Tim said he was speaking with Denis since and the pair are doing fine and will meet the owner of Bar One Racing for lunch tomorrow.

He said that he wants to raise awareness of the incident so that witnesses or anyone with information might come forward.

The superintendent of Mayfield garda station Mick Comyns was also on the show to appeal for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayfield garda station at 021-4558510 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111.

