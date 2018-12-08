Yellow wind warning overnight for four counties

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for counties Galway, Clare, Cork and Kerry.

It is expecting west to northwest winds will reach 60 km/h overnight, gusting up to 110 km/h.

The warning remains in place until 6am tomorrow morning.

There is also a marine gale warning in place for Irish coastal waters from Belfast Lough to Mizen Head to Malin Head and on the Irish Sea.

Tonight's heavy winds will be followed by further stormy conditions tomorrow across the country.

West of Galway has been added to the Status Yellow wind Warning.



Valid from 18:00 hours Sat, 08-Dec-2018

Valid until 06:00 hours Sun, 09-Dec-2018 pic.twitter.com/PcanTo0doT — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 8, 2018

Digital Desk