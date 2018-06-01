Yellow rain alert in effect as Met Éireann warn of thunderstorms and spot flooding
There is a warning for thunderstorms and some spot flooding across the country today.
Met Éireann have issued a status yellow rain alert, which is in effect from 9 o'clock this morning until 10 tonight.
They say there could be extremely heavy rainfall in places, with up to 50mm falling in a short space of time.
Here's today's rainfall forecast visualisation from our website https://t.co/dz6JbE5FIb pic.twitter.com/fSXfidrAaz— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 1, 2018
