Yellow rain alert in effect as Met Éireann warn of thunderstorms and spot flooding

There is a warning for thunderstorms and some spot flooding across the country today.

Met Éireann have issued a status yellow rain alert, which is in effect from 9 o'clock this morning until 10 tonight.

They say there could be extremely heavy rainfall in places, with up to 50mm falling in a short space of time.

Here's today's rainfall forecast visualisation from our website https://t.co/dz6JbE5FIb pic.twitter.com/fSXfidrAaz — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 1, 2018

- Digital Desk