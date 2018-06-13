Yacht with five people on board rescued off Cork coast

A 32-foot Belfast-registered yacht with five people on board was rescued by the RNLI this morning off the Cork coast.

The boat, which had its propeller snagged in lobster pots near Dursey Island, was assisted by the Castletownbere RNLI after Valentia Coast Guard alerted them at 5.20am.

The lifeboat Annette Hutton, under command of Coxswain Dave Fenton, was launched within minutes.

40 minutes later, the yacht was located in a one-metre swell and Force 4 south-westerly winds.

The lifeboat crew were able to successfully release the disabled yacht which is currently heading for Castletownbere.

Castletownbere RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, Paul Stevens, said: ‘This was a straightforward rescue. The crew of the yacht were prudent to call the emergency services when they did.

''With worsening weather conditions later today, had they not made the call, the outcome could have been very different.''

- Digital Desk