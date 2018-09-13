Yacht impounded in Co. Cork and three arrested in drugs operation

Three men have been detained on suspicion of drug trafficking in Cork.

A yacht was escorted to the CastlePark Marina in Kinsale harbour just after 8am and a full search of the vessel is being carried out.

The three men are currently being questioned at Bandon Garda station where they are being held under Section 2 of the Drugs Trafficking Act.

The Naval Service detained the yacht yesterday off the coast of Kerry and it is believed that it has sailed across the Atlantic from South America.

Navy, Gardaí and Customs officers and members of the forensic team on the yacht Sun Magic which was impounded and brought ashore in Kinsale, Co Cork. Picture Dan Linehan
