Yacht impounded in Co. Cork and three arrested in drugs operation

Three men have been detained on suspicion of drug trafficking in Cork.

A yacht was escorted to the CastlePark Marina in Kinsale harbour just after 8am and a full search of the vessel is being carried out.

The three men are currently being questioned at Bandon Garda station where they are being held under Section 2 of the Drugs Trafficking Act.

The Naval Service detained the yacht yesterday off the coast of Kerry and it is believed that it has sailed across the Atlantic from South America.