World's largest skinny dip takes place in Wicklow

Back to Ireland Home

The world record for the world's largest skinny dip has been broken in Wicklow.

The previous record was 786 people who went for a swim in the nip simultaneously.

Today, 2,505 women ran into the sea on a secret beach to raise money for children's cancer charity Aoibhean's Pink Tie.

Cancer survivor Dee Featherstone came up with the idea.

"The idea came because I was sick myself around five years ago and I just wanted to do something for charity, and I just wanted to do something that would be a good laugh," she said.

"That's where it started five years ago.

She added: "I feel ecstatic. All the women here today, people who have never met each other, it's so emotional and so much fun."

- Digital desk

KEYWORDS: Charity

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland