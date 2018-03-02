World Meeting of Families must welcome same-sex couples, says Minister

The Pope's visit to Ireland must be used to spread a positive message about LGBT rights, Children's Minister Katherine Zappone has said.

Minister Zappone has said the World Meeting of Families must be inclusive for same-sex couples with children as well.

The Minister said the Pope's visit needs to spread a positive and inclusive message for everyone.

"The leadership of Pope Francis has given hope to many," she said.

"However, the recent attempts to exclude our former President Mary McAleese from an event in the Vatican, together with the airbrushing out of images of LGBTI families from certain church literature related to this event is a matter of serious concern."

