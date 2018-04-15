World has 'serious lack of infrastructure' for recycling plastics

More than a third of produce sold in the EU is wrapped in plastic.

The use of the material has grown significantly over the years with the result that 8 million metric tonnes ends up in the sea every year.

The issue of the use and disposal of plastic is being highlighted again by environmental groups worldwide.

Repak Chief Executive, Seamus Clancy has said there are huge problems with infrastructure for recycling.

Mr Clancy said: "But when you look at what's available to recycle plastics, we're doing about 34% at the moment overall, which is still way ahead of the European targets, but not good enough to where they are coming in the future.

"We have a serious lack of infrastructure in Ireland, in Europe and worldwide for the recovery and the recycling of plastics."